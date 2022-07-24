Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Raised to Neutral at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLK opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $122.46 and a 52-week high of $177.04.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 3,310,174 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,349 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,097,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,010.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,277,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,902,000 after purchasing an additional 909,295 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.