Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) PT Lowered to $2.25 at HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

