B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 458,927 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 676,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in B2Gold by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.