Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $949.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $853.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.