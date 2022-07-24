JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $410.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $853.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

