First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $553.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

