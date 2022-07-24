Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $338.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Atlassian stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $394,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 92.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 126.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

