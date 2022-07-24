Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $245.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Atlassian stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $6,981,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

