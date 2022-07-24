SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Lowered to $150.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.71.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $174.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $32,030,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $23,249,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $13,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

