StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Community Financial Price Performance

Community Financial stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

