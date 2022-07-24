PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp
PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %
PACW opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.
About PacWest Bancorp
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.