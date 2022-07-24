PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.