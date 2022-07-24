Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

