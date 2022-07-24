Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EIX opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

