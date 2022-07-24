Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average is $423.66.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

