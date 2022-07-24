Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 147,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $1,053,599. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

