Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $102.66 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

