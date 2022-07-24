Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,404 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tenable worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

