Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

