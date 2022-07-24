Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $206.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

