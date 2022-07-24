VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,365,000 after buying an additional 1,388,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after buying an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after buying an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

