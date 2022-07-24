Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

