Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. TheStreet cut Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $400.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

