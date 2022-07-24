Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $6.72 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $53.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

