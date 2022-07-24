Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 172.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,562 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Stratasys worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $107,522,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Stratasys Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

