Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 27,822 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

VRNS stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

