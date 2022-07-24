Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 402,626 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

