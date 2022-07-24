YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YETI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

YETI stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in YETI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

