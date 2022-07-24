Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

