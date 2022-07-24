Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

