13,628 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MJ. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

MJ stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

