Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,885 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $65.62 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

