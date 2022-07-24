Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $459.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.33. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.