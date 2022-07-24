Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,500 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 224,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 699,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.