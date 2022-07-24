Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.39 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39.

