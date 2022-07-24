Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 545 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.