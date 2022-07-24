Whittier Trust Co. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after buying an additional 3,495,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.33 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

