Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.