Whittier Trust Co. Has $62,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 723,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

KTB opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

