Whittier Trust Co. Has $81,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $66.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

