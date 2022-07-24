Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $86.50 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

