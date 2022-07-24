DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading

