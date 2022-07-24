DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $563,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 324,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $18,034,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE THC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

