Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.24. 240,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,884,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 185.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

