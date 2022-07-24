Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 111,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Apple by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

