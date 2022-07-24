Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

