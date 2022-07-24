SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Okta by 2,731.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.44.

Okta Stock Down 2.3 %

OKTA stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

