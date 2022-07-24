SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,339,000 after purchasing an additional 905,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after purchasing an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.24.

DoorDash stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at $54,755,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,983 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

