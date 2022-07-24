GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.59.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

