CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 4,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
CB Scientific Trading Up 9.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About CB Scientific
CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.
