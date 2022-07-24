Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

